Chandrashekhar Azad Challenges Mayawati to Prove 'BJP Mole' Accusation

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who has emerged as the new hero of Dalit politics, launched an attack against Bahujan Samaj Party general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, accusing him of misguiding BSP chief Mayawati and weakening the Bahujan movement.Azad also asked BSP chief to give proof of even one of the allegations that the party supremo had levelled against in a series of tweets on Sunday.The former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati had slammed the Bhim Army chief alleging that the BJP was behind his organisation as they want to divide Dalit votes ahead of the upcoming polls.“The BJP tried very hard to help Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar join the BSP as its mole but failed in its conspiracy. It is very imperative in the national interest to dislodge autocratic, despotic anti-Dalit, OBC & minorities BJP from power. Pls ensure no vote goes waste. My appeal,” Mayawati tweeted on March 31.In another tweet, the BSP chief wrote, “With the ill-intention of dividing Dalit votes & taking advantage, the BJP has conspired to field Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar from Varanasi LS seat. This organisation was formed under BJP conspiracy & with its anti-Dalit mindset, it is now indulging in despicable politics.”Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad is now fighting fire with fire. “I challenge Behen ji to give proof of any single allegation that she had made, I will be accepting any punishment that she will award me. BSP general secretary is weakening the Bahujan movement by misguiding Behen ji and this will not last long.”Azad also hit out at BSP for 42 percent of the tickets to savarna (upper caste) candidates.“Savarna (Upper Caste) should be given representation on the basis of their population. Till now 16 out of 38 tickets announced by BSP have been given to 15% savarna, which comes to 42%, now where will the OBCs, Dalits and Muslims go? All I want is equal representation for the people for whom our Bahujan movement actually started for.”Chandrashekhar also demanded proof for the allegationsIn a further provocation, Azad said that BSP should field Satishh Chandra Mishra, a Brahmin, from Varanasi to make it clear that how much Savarna community supports BSP.“As far as contesting elections in Varanasi is concerned, I want that Behen ji should field Satish Chandra Mishra in front of PM Modi as he is the second most powerful face of BSP. Fielding SC Mishra should ensure win for BSP as he is a Brahmin and will also get votes of BSP cadre along with Muslims and OBCs. This will also make it clear that how much upper caste voters are with BSP today and will also make it clear that BSP and SC Mishra are against PM Modi. If Satish Chandra Mishra ji will fight then I will help him in contesting and will campaign go on a door to door for him,” he said.The Bhim Army chief had recently declared that he will be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections against PM Narendra Modi from Varanasi.For Chandrashekhar, if BSP founder Kanshiram was alive he would have given more chances to poor and backward communities to come into the mainstream politics. He, however, feels that today BSP is fielding candidates with big bank balances.“Sahab Kanshiram brought all the segments of the society on one platform. If Kanshiram ji was alive today, then poor and backwards would have gotten more representation in politics. Only the rich are being given importance in today’s BSP,” he said and added highlighting the party’s assets declarationDespite his marked disdain over the accusations against him, Azad said that he still support Mayawati to “save the Bahujan movement“I support the Bahujan Samaj movement and I respect Behen ji as she is the Pioneer of the movement. The only reason we are silent even after BSP gave tickets to 16 upper caste candidates is that we want to save the Bahujan movement,” said Chandrashekhar Azad before heading towards the rally venue in Jaipur.The Chandrashekhar-led group shot to limelight during the May 2017 clashes between Dalits and upper caste Thakurs in Saharanpur. Chandrashekhar was arrested after the clashes. Though he was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court, the UP Police arrested him under the stringent National Security Act. He was released in September 2018 after 16 months in jail.