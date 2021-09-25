Chandrashekhar Azad Threatens to Begin Dharna if Promises Made to Hathras Victim's Family Not Fulfilled

Azad Samaj Party national president Chandrashekhar Azad has threatened to begin an indefinite protest if the Uttar Pradesh government fails to fulfil its promises to the family of a 19-year-old woman from Hathras who was gang-raped and assaulted last year leading to her death.

Azad, who had visited the family of the woman in Hathras earlier this week, said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's promises made a year back of providing financial support to the family, including job and housing, have become a cruel joke for the family."

Azad met Aligarh Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal who, he said, "assured that the promised assistance to the family would be given within one week." "We will begin an indefinite dharna at the Aligarh divisional commissioner's office after 10 days if these assurances are not fulfilled and justice is not given to the family," he told reporters here on Friday.

The woman died at a hospital in Delhi in September last year, days after being assaulted and raped by four men. Azad claimed that Aligarh "has become such a difficult place for Dalits that they would be forced to migrate from here."

Asked whether his party will form any alliance for the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, he said, "So far no decision has been taken, but we will not spare any effort to ensure the defeat of the BJP."

