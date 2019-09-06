Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Chandrayaan-2 Attempt to Divert Attention from Economic Disaster, Says Mamata

Mamata Banerjee also told the Assembly that the implementation of the NRC was nothing but a political vendetta of the BJP-led central government.

News18.com

Updated:September 6, 2019, 6:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chandrayaan-2 Attempt to Divert Attention from Economic Disaster, Says Mamata
File photo of Trinamool Congress supremo and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Loading...

New Delhi: As India awaits the crucial landing of 'Vikram', Chandrayaan-2's moon lander, on the lunar surface, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday attacked the government saying that the moon mission is an attempt to divert attention from ‘economic disaster’.

“As if the Chandrayaan launch is the first in the country. As if before they came to power, no such missions were taken up. It is an attempt to divert attention from economic disaster,” ANI quoted Banerjee as saying in the state Assembly.

The country's economic growth has slumped for the fifth straight quarter to an over six-year low of 5% in the three months ended June as consumer demand and private investment slowed amid deteriorating global environment.

Describing the implementation of the NRC as political vendetta of the BJP-led central government, she said, "We will never let BJP implement the National Register of Citizens in West Bengal."

The touch-down of 'Vikram' lander is scheduled between 1.30 am and 2.30 am on Saturday, followed by the rollout of rover 'Pragyan' between 5.30 a.m and 6.30 a.m.

A successful touch-down will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to achieve a soft landing on the moon and the first to launch a mission to the unexplored South Polar Region.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram