Chandrayaan-2 Attempt to Divert Attention from Economic Disaster, Says Mamata

New Delhi: As India awaits the crucial landing of 'Vikram', Chandrayaan-2's moon lander, on the lunar surface, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday attacked the government saying that the moon mission is an attempt to divert attention from ‘economic disaster’.

“As if the Chandrayaan launch is the first in the country. As if before they came to power, no such missions were taken up. It is an attempt to divert attention from economic disaster,” ANI quoted Banerjee as saying in the state Assembly.

The country's economic growth has slumped for the fifth straight quarter to an over six-year low of 5% in the three months ended June as consumer demand and private investment slowed amid deteriorating global environment.

Describing the implementation of the NRC as political vendetta of the BJP-led central government, she said, "We will never let BJP implement the National Register of Citizens in West Bengal."

The touch-down of 'Vikram' lander is scheduled between 1.30 am and 2.30 am on Saturday, followed by the rollout of rover 'Pragyan' between 5.30 a.m and 6.30 a.m.

A successful touch-down will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to achieve a soft landing on the moon and the first to launch a mission to the unexplored South Polar Region.

