Chandvad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (चांदवड): Dr. Aher Rahul Daulatrao of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chandvad (चांदवड) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
118. Chandvad (चांदवड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Nashik district of Maharashtra and is part of Dindori Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.19% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 17.39%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.31%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,78,651 eligible electors, of which 1,46,930 were male, 1,31,721 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,087 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,55,252 eligible electors, of which 1,35,659 were male, 1,19,593 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,087 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,36,866.
Chandvad has an elector sex ratio of 896.49.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Aher Rahul Daultrao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 11161 votes which was 6.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 29.82% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Kotwal Shirishkumar Vasantrao of IND won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 18310 votes which was 11.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 36.46% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 118. Chandvad Assembly segment of Dindori Lok Sabha constituency. Dindori Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68.93%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 72.19%, while it was 66.76 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.26%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 294 polling stations in 118. Chandvad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 260.
Extent: 118. Chandvad constituency comprises of the following areas of Nashik district of Maharashtra: Deola Tehsil 2. Chandvad Tehsil
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Chandvad is: 20.3451 74.2196.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chandvad results.
