Changanassery Candidate List: Key Contests in Changanassery Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Changanassery Assembly constituency in Kottayam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Changanassery seat is part of the Mavelikkara Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections C F Thomas of KECM won from this seat beating Dr. K C Joseph of IND by a margin of 1,849 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections C.F Thomas of KECM won from this this constituency defeating Dr.B.Ekbal of CPM by a margin of 2,554 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Mavelikkara Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Changanassery Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Changanassery constituency are: Job Michael of KC(M), V. J. Laly of KC(J), G. Raman Nair of BJP