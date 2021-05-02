Changanassery Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Changanassery Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

99. Changanassery (Changanacherry) (चंगनशेरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Kottayam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Changanassery is part of 16. Mavelikkara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.89%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 96.4%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,71,497 eligible electors, of which 82,581 were male, 88,914 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Changanassery in 2021 is 1077.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,67,180 eligible electors, of which 80,345 were male, 86,835 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,49,193 eligible electors, of which 72,080 were male, 77,113 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Changanassery in 2016 was 396. In 2011, there were 333.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, C F Thomas of KCM won in this seat by defeating Dr. K C Joseph of IND by a margin of 1,849 votes which was 1.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KCM had a vote share of 40.04% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, C.F Thomas of KCM won in this seat defeating Dr.B.Ekbal of CPIM by a margin of 2,554 votes which was 2.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KCM had a vote share of 47.13% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 99. Changanassery Assembly segment of Mavelikkara Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Mavelikkara Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Mavelikkara Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Changanassery are: Amruth Dev T (BSP), Adv Job Maichil (KCM), Adv G Raman Nair (BJP), M K Nizamuddin (SDPOI), Rejitha Jayaram (SUCOIC), V J Laly (KEC), Joemon Joseph Srampickal (IND), Tijo Karikkandam (IND), Babychen Mukkadan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.3%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.25%, while it was 72.56% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 99. Changanassery constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 142. In 2011 there were 139 polling stations.

EXTENT:

99. Changanassery constituency comprises of the following areas of Kottayam district of Kerala: Changanassery Municipality and Kurichy, Madappally, Paippad, Thrikkodithanam and Vazhappally Panchayats in Changanassery Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kottayam.

The total area covered by Changanassery is 111 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Changanassery is: 9°27’33.1"N 76°32’52.4"E.

