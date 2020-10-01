'Change UP CM or Impose President's Rule': Mayawati Hits Out at Centre Over Hathras, Balrampur Rapes

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati attacked the incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the incidents of gang rape, murder in Hathras and Balrampur districts which shook the nation.

“The incidents from Hathras and Balrampur have shocked me to the core. There is no rule of law in the state at the moment instead criminals, mafias and rapists are ruling the state. The law and order of the state has collapsed completely, the females in the state under the current regime are not safe at all,” Mayawati said in Lucknow on Thursday.

BSP chief also called for the Centre’s intervention and demanded to change the Chief Minister. “The Centre should consider imposing president rule in the state. Yogi was made CM under the pressure from RSS, BJP should take up the matter with RSS. It’s better if Yogi Adityanath goes back to the mutt or else should monitor construction work of Ram Temple,” Mayawati added.

The former CM of the state Mayawati also launched a direct attack on Yogi Adityanath and said, “Yogi Adityanath has also been born from the stomach of a woman, he should respect women. Today, crime is all around in UP. He should resign himself.”