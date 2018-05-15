Channagiri Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's K.Madal Veerupakshappa Won

Live Status BJP K.Madal Veerupakshappa Won

Channagiri (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Davangere district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Davanagere Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,93,870 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 98,189 are male, 95,636 female and 9 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.36 and the approximate literacy rate is 73%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,773 votes (1.24%) securing 37.21% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81.62%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 993 votes (0.87%) registering 34.8% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 75.43%.