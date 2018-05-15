GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Channagiri Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's K.Madal Veerupakshappa Won

Live election result of 109 Channagiri constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Channagiri MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:33 PM IST
onChannagiri (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Davangere district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Davanagere Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,93,870 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 98,189 are male, 95,636 female and 9 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.36 and the approximate literacy rate is 73%
Live Status BJP K.Madal Veerupakshappa Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP7379446.68%K.Madal Veerupakshappa
INC4801430.37%Vadnal Rajanna
JD(S)2910618.41%Hodigere Ramesh
JD(U)39542.50%Mahima.J. Patel
NOTA9460.60%Nota
KRRS6840.43%B.R.Rudresh
AIMEP4640.29%Madugondanahalli Vijayakumar.M.T
IND4560.29%M.B.Veerabhadrappa
IND3750.24%Mallapurda Vijayakumar Patil.B.J
IND1770.11%Jaffrula Khan
ABHM1240.08%Harish Halli Harish

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,773 votes (1.24%) securing 37.21% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81.62%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 993 votes (0.87%) registering 34.8% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 75.43%.

Check the table below for Channagiri live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

