Channapatna Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JDS Candidate HD Kumaraswamy Wins

Live election result of 185 Channapatna constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Channapatna MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 10:20 PM IST
Live election result of 185 Channapatna constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Channapatna MLA.
Channapatna (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Ramanagaram district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore Rural Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,16,448 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,06,134 are male, 1,10,272 female and 9 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 103.87 and the approximate literacy rate is 70%
Live Status JD(S) H.D.Kumaraswamy Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)8799546.55%H.D.Kumaraswamy
BJP6646535.16%C. P. Yogeswara
INC3020815.98%H. M. Revanna
NOTA11030.58%Nota
IND9270.49%Rathnamma
IND4880.26%Yogisha. M
AMSP4730.25%Ashwath .P
IND4170.22%T.M. Manche Gowda
INCP3810.20%J.T. Prakash
AIMEP1210.06%B. M. Lokesha
IND1090.06%Navyashree. R
IND800.04%Jai Kissan. S.R.
DAPP790.04%Siddaraju K.N
SJP(A)710.04%Shilpa K.P.
IND500.03%A. Krishna
RMVP460.02%K.V .Manu

SP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,464 votes (3.84%) securing 47.53% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 84.78%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,930 votes (3.43%) registering 48.31% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 85.86%.

Check the table below for Channapatna live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

