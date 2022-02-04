'Channi, Money & Honey', 'Don't Care to be Called Chhota Modi': Serving You Today's Poll Quips as Race Heats Up

‘Channi, money and honey’ is just one of the quips heard from the poll battleground today. With elections just around the corner, politicians are busy making provocative statements to woo, or possibly incite laughter from their electorates.

In Punjab, the arrest of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupendra Singh ‘Honey’ incited a slew of remarks, and in Goa, AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said he did not care if he was being called ‘Chhota Modi’.

Here’s a look at some of the contentious statements being made by politicians, recently:

• SAD leader Bikram S Majithia, commenting on the arrest of Punjab CM Charanjit S Channi’s nephew Bhupinder S Honey by ED in an illegal sand mining case told ANI that “Channi has only cared about Channi, Honey and money. Initially, money was seized, then Honey was arrested and now is the turn of Channi."

• AAP Supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, speaking in Goa, attacked the Congress for calling him ‘Chhota Modi’. “I don’t care if you cuss at me, I’ve become like a ghost who haunts their sleep now. When people ask Congress about their work in Goa, they just call me Chhota Modi," Kejriwal said.

• SP leader Akhilesh Yadav made another back and forth on the ‘will cool down your heat’ comment made by CM Yogi Adityanath recently. While Yadav had earlier asked if the CM considered himself a compressor to be able to ‘cool down’ his opponents, the SP leader said today that he would send the leader back to Uttarakhand on accounts of its cold weather.

• Coming down on Channi over his nephew’s arrest, his own state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu used the incident to make a stronger case against him as the party’s possible CM face in Punjab. “If a New Punjab has to be made, it is in the hands of the CM… You have to choose the CM this time. People at the top want a weak CM who can dance to their tunes. Do you want such a CM," said Sidhu, ANI reported. Sidhu has been a central character in the Congress’ infighting in its Punjab unit.

• In another incident, the UP polls seem to have split open family problems to the public. Akhilesh Yadav’s step-mother Sadhna Gupta has apparently said, according to a report, that ‘if she wanted to destroy the family, she would have done so a long time ago’. Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who recently joined the BJP, faced protests by workers of the Samajwadi Party during campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Aparna Yadav is the wife of Prateek Yadav, son of Sadhna Gupta. A report by Hindustan claims that Sadhna Gupta has said in an interview that she had been a part of the family for very long, and that if she wanted to split the family, she would have done so a long time ago. When asked about the discrimination between son Prateek and Akhilesh Yadav, she said she had never considered Akhilesh Yadav as a step-son.

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at his first virtual rally for Uttar Pradesh today, attacked the Samajwadi Party, saying at the time of the party’s rule in UP, development had only been on paper. “It has been proved that the samajwadis are only parivarwadi," he said.

• Congress leader Ajay Rai, from, Varanasi said recently that salt should be kept ready on March 7(the last day of elections in UP), as Modi and Yogi ‘would be buried in the ground’.

• In another contentious statement, Asmoli SP MLA Pinky Yadav said PM Narendra Modi and CM Adityanath they did not know the pain of a child, as they did not have any themselves.

