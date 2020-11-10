Chanpatia Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Chanpatia Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Chanpatia (चनपटिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Paschim Champaran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Paschim Champaran. Chanpatia is part of 2. Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.15%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.7%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,65,436 eligible electors, of which 1,42,796 were male, 1,21,961 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,46,103 eligible electors, of which 1,33,891 were male, 1,12,199 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,951 eligible electors, of which 1,07,842 were male, 91,109 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chanpatia in 2015 was 155. In 2010, there were 166.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Prakash Rai of BJP won in this seat by defeating N N Sahi of JDU by a margin of 464 votes which was 0.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.04% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Chandra Mohan Rai of BJP won in this seat defeating Ejaj Hussain of BSP by a margin of 23,412 votes which was 21.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.41% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 7. Chanpatia Assembly segment of Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Dr Sanjay Jaiswal won the Paschim Champaran Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Paschim Champaran Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 10 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Chanpatia are: Abhishek Ranjan (INC), Umakant Singh (BJP), Santosh Kumar Gupta (RLSP), Ravisagar Bharati (ASPK), Rajeev Ranjan (PP), Bipin Nath Tiwari Alias Bipin Tiwari (LJSWP), Shekh Firoz (VSP), Sanjay Ram (PSS), Om Prakash Jaiswal (IND), Tripurari Kr. Tiwari Alias Manish Kasyap (IND), Munna Singh (IND), Ramayan Yadav (IND), Sheshnath Bharti (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.72%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 63.84%, while it was 55.77% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 276 polling stations in 7. Chanpatia constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 230. In 2010 there were 196 polling stations.

Extent:

7. Chanpatia constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Champaran district of Bihar: Community Development Block Chanpatia; Gram Panchayats Chanayan Bandh, Mahana Gani, Ratanmala, Sarisawa, Barawa Semaraghat, Harpur Garawa, Dumari, Mahanwa Rampurwa, Dhokarahan, Baithania Bhanachak and Nautan Khurd of Majhaulia Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Champaran.

Chanpatia seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Chanpatia is 375.21 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Chanpatia is: 26°52'28.6"N 84°31'51.6"E.

