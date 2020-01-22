Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Chanting ‘Azadi’ Slogan at CAA Protests in UP Will Attract Sedition Charge, Warns CM Adityanath

Alleging that the women do not know what they are protesting against, Yogi Adityanath said they are being made to organise dharnas while the men are sleeping in quilts at their homes.

Aakarshuk Sarna | News18.com@Aakarshuk

Updated:January 22, 2020, 9:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Chanting ‘Azadi’ Slogan at CAA Protests in UP Will Attract Sedition Charge, Warns CM Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar being garlanded during a pro-CAA rally, in Kanpur, Wednesday, January 22, 2020. (Image: PTI Photo)

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday warned that those raising the ‘Azadi’ slogan during protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens will be charged with sedition in his state.

“If anyone will raise slogans of Azadi in the name of protest, it will amount to sedition and the government will take strict action. It can't be accepted. People can't be allowed to conspire against India from Indian soil,” he said while addressing a pro-CAA rally in Kanpur.

The ‘Azadi’ slogan has become ubiquitous at the demonstrations held nationwide against the new citizenship law that speeds up naturalisation process for six communities from India’s three neighbours, but excludes Muslims from its ambit.

Once shunned and branded as “anti-national”, the chant has reverberated at the protests, whether it be by youngsters in universities or by old women in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi and the clock tower in Lucknow.

Meaning freedom in English, the slogan has been used to seek ‘azadi’ from CAA, NRC, divisive politics and the many other socio-economic problems that India faces country. But Adityanath implied that it was only being used to demand the ‘Kashmir wali azadi’ from the soil of Uttar Pradesh.

Protests against the CAA have continued in Uttar Pradesh despite the brutal crackdown by police, leading to the death of 19 demonstrators last month.

The chief minister claimed that as the opposition lacked the courage to hold protests, it was using the women and children as “shield”.

“These women do not even know what they are protesting against. Women are being made to organise dharnas while the men are sleeping in quilts at their homes. These women say that the men now say they have become disabled,” Adityanath said at the rally.

He was referring to the sit-in agitation by women at the iconic Husainabad clock tower in Lucknow, which is similar to the over a month-long protest by women in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

Recently, the UP police had seized blankets and eatables, switched off the street lights and locked the public toilet near the venue to force the women to call off their dharna, but the vigil has continued. Their resistance has also inspired women in other parts of the state to sit on dharna against the act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram