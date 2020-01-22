Chanting ‘Azadi’ Slogan at CAA Protests in UP Will Attract Sedition Charge, Warns CM Adityanath

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday warned that those raising the ‘Azadi’ slogan during protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens will be charged with sedition in his state.

“If anyone will raise slogans of Azadi in the name of protest, it will amount to sedition and the government will take strict action. It can't be accepted. People can't be allowed to conspire against India from Indian soil,” he said while addressing a pro-CAA rally in Kanpur.

The ‘Azadi’ slogan has become ubiquitous at the demonstrations held nationwide against the new citizenship law that speeds up naturalisation process for six communities from India’s three neighbours, but excludes Muslims from its ambit.

Once shunned and branded as “anti-national”, the chant has reverberated at the protests, whether it be by youngsters in universities or by old women in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi and the clock tower in Lucknow.

Meaning freedom in English, the slogan has been used to seek ‘azadi’ from CAA, NRC, divisive politics and the many other socio-economic problems that India faces country. But Adityanath implied that it was only being used to demand the ‘Kashmir wali azadi’ from the soil of Uttar Pradesh.

Protests against the CAA have continued in Uttar Pradesh despite the brutal crackdown by police, leading to the death of 19 demonstrators last month.

The chief minister claimed that as the opposition lacked the courage to hold protests, it was using the women and children as “shield”.

“These women do not even know what they are protesting against. Women are being made to organise dharnas while the men are sleeping in quilts at their homes. These women say that the men now say they have become disabled,” Adityanath said at the rally.

He was referring to the sit-in agitation by women at the iconic Husainabad clock tower in Lucknow, which is similar to the over a month-long protest by women in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

Recently, the UP police had seized blankets and eatables, switched off the street lights and locked the public toilet near the venue to force the women to call off their dharna, but the vigil has continued. Their resistance has also inspired women in other parts of the state to sit on dharna against the act.

