Chants of Namo-Namo on the Ebb, Says Mayawati as Her Poll Warriors Prep Up With ‘Jai Bhim’

BSP supremo Mayawati has claimed her joint rally with SP president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Ajit Singh in Deoband on Sunday had rattled the BJP leadership.Addressing another joint rally with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary at Shakarpur village on Hapur road in Meerut on Monday, the four-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said, “People chanting Jai Bhim in western Uttar Pradesh will defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has only served the cause of capitalists and big industrialists. The saffron party has also launched a misleading campaign along with the media against opposition parties.”The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader also did not spare the Congress, which was left out of the grand alliance in the politically crucial state. She said, “The Congress has deliberately fielded candidates to weaken our fight against the BJP. Just like the BJP, the grand old party is also making promises which it can’t fulfil.”Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mayawati said, “The huge crowd here (alliance rallies) reveals that Modi is under the influence of ‘sharab’ (alcohol) and I am sure people would make the alliance candidate win with a huge margin. No matter how much BJP leaders shout ‘NaMo NaMo’, people chanting Jai Bhim would ensure that their deposit is forfeited.”The BSP chief Mayawati also said there was a tremendous increase in atrocities against Dalits and minorities in the last five years.She also said that poor people from upper castes would also not significantly benefit from the 10% reservation announced by the present regime.“During the Congress rule, there was the Bofors scam and now, there is Rafale. The country’s borders are not safe as terrorist activities are happening every now and then,” she said.The BSP chief will address a rally at Numaish Ground in Bijnor on Tuesday in support of alliance candidate Maluk Nagar.According to the pre-poll alliance, the BSP candidates will contest from 38 seats, while the SP has contenders in 37 constituencies.The RLD has fielded its nominees on three seats, while the two seats of Amethi and Rae Bareli were left for the Congress.