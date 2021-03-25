Chapaguri Candidate List: Key Contests in Chapaguri Assembly Constituency of Assam

Chapaguri Assembly constituency in Baksa district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Chapaguri seat is part of the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Thaneswar Basumatary of BOPF won from this seat beating Sujan Das of IND by a margin of 1,481 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Hitesh Basumatary of BOPF won from this this constituency defeating Tijen Basumatary of AGP by a margin of 51,922 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kokrajhar Parliamentary constituency IND was ahead in the Chapaguri Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IND led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Chapaguri (ST) constituency are: Urkhao Gwra Brahma of UPPL, Hitesh Basumatary of BPF, Sujan Das of RD