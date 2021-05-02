Chapaguri Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Chapaguri Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

63. Chapaguri (चपगुरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Baksa district of Assam. It shares a border with . Chapaguri is part of 5. Kokrajhar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.53%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,59,257 eligible electors, of which 79,384 were male, 79,873 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chapaguri in 2021 is 1006.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,37,677 eligible electors, of which 70,342 were male, 67,335 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,29,302 eligible electors, of which 64,784 were male, 64,518 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chapaguri in 2016 was 410. In 2011, there were 291.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Thaneswar Basumatary of BPF won in this seat by defeating Sujan Das of IND by a margin of 1,481 votes which was 1.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BPF had a vote share of 37.8% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Hitesh Basumatary of BPF won in this seat defeating Tijen Basumatary of AGP by a margin of 51,922 votes which was 51.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BPF had a vote share of 70.57% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes in 63. Chapaguri Assembly segment of Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency. IND won the Kokrajhar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes this Assembly segment and IND won the Kokrajhar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 4 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Chapaguri are: Hitesh Basumatary (BPF), Urkhao Gwra Brahma (UPPL), Rajkumar Baro (VPI), Khampha Khungur Goyary (IND), Jyotish Kumar Das (IND), Sujan Das (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.25%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.12%, while it was 77.79% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 63. Chapaguri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 185. In 2011 there were 184 polling stations.

EXTENT:

63. Chapaguri constituency comprises of the following areas of Baksa district of Assam: Chapaguri and Kaklabari mouzas and Reserved forest in Patacharkuchi thana in Barpeta subdivision; and Uttar Baska and Dakhin Baska mouzas in Barama thana in Nalbari sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Baksa.

The total area covered by Chapaguri is 262 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chapaguri is: 26°43’33.6"N 91°12’10.4"E.

