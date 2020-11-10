Chapra Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Chapra Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Chapra (Chhapra) (छपरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Saran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Saran. Chapra is part of 20. Saran Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Semi-Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.32%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.96%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,22,234 eligible electors, of which 1,72,911 were male, 1,48,197 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,05,079 eligible electors, of which 1,66,739 were male, 1,38,336 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,54,790 eligible electors, of which 1,41,978 were male, 1,12,812 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chapra in 2015 was 990. In 2010, there were 386.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Dr C N Gupta of BJP won in this seat by defeating Randhir Kumar Singh of RJD by a margin of 11,379 votes which was 7.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.27% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Janardan Singh Sigriwal of BJP won in this seat defeating Pramendra Ranjan Singh of RJD by a margin of 35,871 votes which was 31.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.36% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 118. Chapra Assembly segment of Saran Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy won the Saran Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Saran Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Chapra are: Gyanchand Manjhi (BJP), Sabita Devi (BSP), Surendra Ram (RJD), Barun Kumar Das (PPID), Muneshwar Choudhary (JAPL), Santosh Manjhi (PSS), Niraj Ram (IND), Puja Kumari (IND), Bigan Manjhi (IND), Shiv Prasad Manjhi (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 50.65%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 51.87%, while it was 44.91% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 317 polling stations in 118. Chapra constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 287. In 2010 there were 264 polling stations.

Extent:

118. Chapra constituency comprises of the following areas of Saran district of Bihar: Community Development Block Rivilganj; Gram Panchayats Naini, Fakuli, Karinga, Sadha, Mouna, Tenua, Barhara Mahaji and Chapra (M) of Chapra Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Saran.

Chapra seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Uttar Pradesh adjoining seats: Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Chapra is 200.99 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Chapra is: 25°46'21.7"N 84°41'34.8"E.

