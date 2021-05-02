Chapra Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Chapra Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

82. Chapra (छपरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Nadia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Chapra is part of 12. Krishnanagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.18%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.58%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,47,207 eligible electors, of which 1,28,930 were male, 1,18,274 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chapra in 2021 is 917.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,19,864 eligible electors, of which 1,15,472 were male, 1,04,392 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,87,127 eligible electors, of which 98,071 were male, 88,685 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chapra in 2016 was 605. In 2011, there were 371.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Rukbanur Rahman of TMC won in this seat by defeating Shamsul Islam Mollah of CPIM by a margin of 13,463 votes which was 7.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.79% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rukbanur Rahman of TMC won in this seat defeating Shamsul Islam Mollah of CPIM by a margin of 2,633 votes which was 1.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.14% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 82. Chapra Assembly segment of Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Krishnanagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Krishnanagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Chapra are: Kalyan Kumar Nandi (BJP), Jahangir Biswas (Raju) (CPIM), Rokibul Hossain Molla (BSP), Rukbanur Rahman (TMC), Kanchan Maitra (RSMP), Mozammel Hossain Mondal (SUCOIC), Jeber Sekh (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.28%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.25%, while it was 88% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 352 polling stations in 82. Chapra constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 279. In 2011 there were 230 polling stations.

EXTENT:

82. Chapra constituency comprises of the following areas of Nadia district of West Bengal: CDB Chapra. It shares an inter-state border with Nadia.

The total area covered by Chapra is 294 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chapra is: 23°32’48.1"N 88°34’43.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Chapra results.

