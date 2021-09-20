Charanjit Singh Channi Swearing-in LIVE Updates: Top Brass Wants Amarinder to Attend Oath-Taking But Capt Plays Hard to Get

Channi’s elevation, barely five months before Assembly polls, assumes significance as Punjab has nearly 32 per cent Dalit population. The BJP had earlier announced that if voted to power in Punjab, it will make a Dalit the chief minister, while the SAD, which is fighting the coming polls in alliance with the BSP, had said that its Deputy Chief Minister would be from the Dalit community.

Channi, who is believed to have got strong backing from state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, told reporters after meeting the governor that he was elected the CLP leader unanimously. Channi is a three-time legislator from the Chamkaur Sahib assembly constituency in the Rupnagar district.

He was holding the portfolio of Technical Education, Industrial Training, Employment Generation, Tourism, and Cultural Affairs in the outgoing Amarinder Singh-led cabinet. Amarinder Singh said he hopes that Channi can keep “the border state of Punjab safe”.

