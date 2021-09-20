Charanjit Singh Channi Swearing-in LIVE Updates: Top Brass Wants Amarinder to Attend Oath-Taking But Capt Plays Hard to Get

Charanjit Singh Channi Swearing-in LIVE Updates: Charanjit Singh Channi will take oath today as the next chief minister of Punjab, making him the first Dailt to hold the post in the state, a day after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned following a bitter power tussle in the party. Sukhjinder Randhawa, who was the frontrunner for the post just a few hours before Channi’s appointment, was given the post of deputy chief minister along with Brahm Mohindra, AICC Treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal tweeted. Channi, who met Governor Banwarilal Purohit to stake his claim to the top job in the poll-bound state soon after being elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, will be sworn in today morning at 11 am. His deputy chief ministers will take oath beside him. A decision on the new cabinet will be taken later.
Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Sunday said the party will also try to bring Captain Amarinder Singh on board and hoped that the decision to appoint a Dalit Chief Minister – a first in Punjab- will help the grand-old party in other poll-bound states. “I am proud to be part of the process of making the first Dalit CM for the state. We will try to bring Captain Amarinder Singh on board. There will be two Deputy Chief Ministers. Only the Chief Minister will take oath tomorrow and the cabinet will take it later. The decision on making Dalit a CM should help us in other poll-bound states. The decision for the face for upcoming polls will be taken later,” Rawat said.
The party settled on Channi after a flurry of consultations through the day, following the abrupt cancellation of an 11 am meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP). Several names did the rounds over the next several hours and minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa appeared to be the clear frontrunner for a while. Congress veteran Ambika Soni also told reporters in Delhi that she was offered the post but declined.
The Congress on Sunday picked Charanjit Singh Channi as the next chief minister of Punjab, making him the first Dailt to hold the post in the state, a day after Amarinder Singh resigned following a bitter power tussle in the party. Channi, who met Governor Banwarilal Purohit to stake his claim to the top job in the poll-bound state soon after being elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, will be sworn in on Monday morning.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "The Congress creates a new history by appointing Punjab's first Dalit CM in Sardar Charanjit Channi." "Let times record that this decision will singularly fortify social justice and open new doors of empowerment for our Dalit, Backward and disadvantaged brothers and sisters across India," he said on Twitter.
ROUNDUP | Charanjit Singh Channi, 49, becomes chief minister with less than six month to go before the assembly polls in Punjab. He will take oath Monday morning. An estimated 30 per cent of the state's population, counting both Sikhs and Hindus, is from that community. The opposition BJP had earlier announced that if voted to power in Punjab, it will make a Dalit the chief minister, while the Shiromani Akali Dal -- which is fighting the polls in alliance with the BSP -- had said that its deputy CM would be from that community.
Congress leaders hailed the election of Charanjit Singh Channi to be the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab and hoped the decision will fortify social justice and open new doors of empowerment for the community and other disadvantaged sections. After Channi was elected the Congress Legislature Party leader, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji for the new responsibility. We must continue to fulfill the promises made to the people of Punjab. Their trust is of paramount importance."
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted, "Historic !! Punjab's first Dalit CM-Designate Will be written with Golden letters in History. A tribute to the spirit of the Constitution and the Congress."
Charanjit Singh Channi to Take Oath at 11am Today | Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi will take oath as Punjab's 16th chief minister today at 11am. The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Chandigarh. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to attend the oath-taking ceremony, news agency ANI reported.
The intra-party factionalism in the Congress may become stronger and voices of dissent louder in wake of the political turmoil the party faced in Punjab.
Sidhu's Advisor Targets Amarinder for Calling PPCC Chief 'Anti-national' | Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu's strategic advisor Mohd Mustafa Sunday attacked former chief minister Amarinder Singh for calling Sidhu "anti-national". Mustafa, a former IPS officer, also accused Amarinder Singh of targeting the Gandhi family, and said he is in possession of "irrefutable proofs" of wrongdoings by the former chief minister. Mustafa's reaction came a day after Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister and launched a no-holds-barred attack against Sidhu, calling him "anti-national", "dangerous" and a "total disaster".
Charanjit Singh Chhani Played Key Role in Amarinder's Ouster | Navjot Singh Sidhu protested the name of Sukhjinder Randhawa vehemently even when it was almost finalised. He wanted his man to head the government. Charanjit Singh Chhani, a three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib constituency, had played a major role in the ouster of Capt Amarinder Singh, openly making statements against the government. So much so that he accompanied him almost everywhere Sidhu went after his appointment. Sidhu, who had accompanied Channi to the Raj Bhawan on Sunday and couldn’t hide the triumph that beamed on his face, tweeted: “Historic !! Punjab’s first Dalit CM-Designate … Will be written with Golden letters in History. A tribute to the spirit of the Constitution and the Congress !! Congratulations."
Channi & Sidhu Have More Than Astrology in Common | Soon after taking over as the PPCC Chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu had marked out one Dera (a sect) to visit - the renowned Sach Khand Ballan in Jalandhar, a Dera of the Ravidassia community revered by the Dalit community. In tow was 59-year-old Charanjit Singh Chhani, a close buddy who realised the importance of dera politics in the state. Sidhu and Channi gel well and have several common interests. An interesting side to the political career of Chhani is his firm belief in astrology, something even Sidhu is fond of. The PCC chief wanted someone 'safe' who could be a facilitator and not a disruptor. Chhani fitted the bill perfectly.
Channi’s elevation, barely five months before Assembly polls, assumes significance as Punjab has nearly 32 per cent Dalit population. The BJP had earlier announced that if voted to power in Punjab, it will make a Dalit the chief minister, while the SAD, which is fighting the coming polls in alliance with the BSP, had said that its Deputy Chief Minister would be from the Dalit community.
Channi, who is believed to have got strong backing from state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, told reporters after meeting the governor that he was elected the CLP leader unanimously. Channi is a three-time legislator from the Chamkaur Sahib assembly constituency in the Rupnagar district.
He was holding the portfolio of Technical Education, Industrial Training, Employment Generation, Tourism, and Cultural Affairs in the outgoing Amarinder Singh-led cabinet. Amarinder Singh said he hopes that Channi can keep “the border state of Punjab safe”.
