Charity Begins at Home, Says Mamata as Modi Govt Plans Law to Tackle Mob Attacks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday held the BJP responsible for increasing number of lynching incidents in the country and said that instead of merely condemning them, the saffron party should control its leaders."Rajnath-ji (Union home minister) condemned the incident in Parliament. But, why instead of condemning, they are not controlling their leaders from the upper to lower level."It is only because of their hate campaign that so many lives have been lost (in lynching incidents). Charity begins at home," she told reporters at the state secretariat.Mamata alleged that lynching incidents were the handiwork of some extremist religious groups."We appeal to all the common citizens. It's a serious phase we are going through. So many lives have been lost. This should be stopped immediately," she said.The chief minister said strict action would be taken against those found to be involved in such incidents anywhere in West Bengal."Law and order is a state subject. We do not discuss anything on cows. We treat cows as our mothers," she said.Her comments came close on the heels of the central government's decision to set up a four-member committee which is headed by union home secretary Rajiv Gauba. The committee will suggest measures and legal framework to effectively deal with incidents of mob violence and lynching.Mamata also blamed fake news and rumours spread through social media platforms for incidents of lynching.She had last week given a call to oust the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections at a rally here, accusing the party of trying to create an atmosphere of "lynching, hatred and violence"