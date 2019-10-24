Charkop Election Results 2019 Live Updates (चारकोप): Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

161. Charkop (चारकोप), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.65% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.8%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,87,349 eligible electors, of which 1,56,925 were male, 1,30,421 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 25 service voters had also registered to vote.

Charkop Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 3959 59.60% Yogesh Sagar LEADING INC 2332 35.10% Kalu Budhelia NOTA 179 2.69% Nota BSP 87 1.31% Farukh Abdul Mannan Khan VBA 49 0.74% Morris Benny Kinny IND 15 0.23% Ansari Mohd. Azad SVPP 13 0.20% Janardanji Gupta BMKP 9 0.14% Mohammad Ibrahim Khan

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,16,867 eligible electors, of which 1,74,955 were male, 1,41,912 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 25 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,88,557.

Charkop has an elector sex ratio of 831.1.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Yogesh Sagar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 64367 votes which was 40.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 60.16% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Yogesh Sagar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 16363 votes which was 12.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.74% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 161. Charkop Assembly segment of Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 52.74%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 50.41%, while it was 44.46 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 2.33%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 290 polling stations in 161. Charkop constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 293.

Extent: 161. Charkop constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 1667, Ward No. 1565 (Part) - E.B. No. 1 to 5, 23 to 51, 54, 377 and 1401 to 1403.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Charkop is: 19.2026 72.8228.

