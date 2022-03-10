Charthawal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP is Leading

Live election results updates of Charthawal seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Pankaj Kumar Malik (SP), Sapna Kashyap (BJP), Chanderveer (IND), Saleem Malik (IND), Salman Sayeed (BSP), Tahir Husain Ansari (AIMIM), Tarun Singh (ASPKR), Abhishek (IND), Yasmeen Rao (INC), Kapil Kumar (RSP), Yawar Roshan (AAP), Ajay Kashyap (IND), Sangeeta (JASP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.05%, which is 1.2% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Vijay Kumar Kashyap of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Charthawal results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.12 Charthawal (चरथवल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Charthawal is part of Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.09% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.12%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 325613 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,77,092 were male and 1,48,505 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Charthawal in 2019 was: 839 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,31,650 eligible electors, of which 1,72,470 were male,1,41,857 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,91,092 eligible electors, of which 1,61,945 were male, 1,29,141 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Charthawal in 2017 was 337. In 2012, there were 574 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Vijay Kumar Kashyap of BJP won in this seat defeating Mukesh Kumar Chaudhary of SP by a margin of 23,231 which was 11.22% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 39.64% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Noor Saleem Rana of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Vijay Kumar of BJP by a margin of 12,706 votes which was 7.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 31.02% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RLD got the most number of votes in the 12 Charthawal Assembly segment of the 3. Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan of BJP won the Muzaffarnagar Parliament seat defeating Ajit Singh of RLD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Muzaffarnagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Charthawal are: Pankaj Kumar Malik (SP), Sapna Kashyap (BJP), Chanderveer (IND), Saleem Malik (IND), Salman Sayeed (BSP), Tahir Husain Ansari (AIMIM), Tarun Singh (ASPKR), Abhishek (IND), Yasmeen Rao (INC), Kapil Kumar (RSP), Yawar Roshan (AAP), Ajay Kashyap (IND), Sangeeta (JASP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.05%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.85%, while it was 59.23% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Charthawal went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.12 Charthawal Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 297. In 2012, there were 277 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.12 Charthawal comprises of the following areas of Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 3 Baghra, 4 Charthawal, Panchayats 1 Nara, 2 Jarauda, 3 Bahadarpur, 4 Lachheda, 6 Sujru, 7 Bihari, 8 Harsauli, 9 Tawli, 10 Simli, 14 Vahalana, 15 Nirmana, 18 Barwala of 2 Kukra KC and Charthawal Nagar Panchayat of 3 Muzaffarnagar Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Charthawal constituency, which are: Deoband, Thana Bhawan, Shamli, Budhana, Purqazi, Muzaffar Nagar, Khatauli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Charthawal is approximately 492 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Charthawal is: 29°30’04.7"N 77°34’19.9"E.

