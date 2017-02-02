'Chastened by Note Ban Debacle', Govt Oblivious to Farmers' Plight: Congress

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, P Chidambaram said, "There was acute distress in the farming sector. The government seemed oblivious to the plight of the farming community," adding, "budget had no answers to the problems caused by demonetisation."

: A day after finance minister Arun Jaitley announced the Union Budget 2017, Congress came out all guns blazing, saying the budget neglected "farmers, micro & medium businesses (MSMEs)," who were hit badly by demonetisation.Reiterating the words of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who called the budget 2017 "a damp squib" outside parliament on Wednesday, Chidambaram said: "Our conclusion, after reading all the budget documents, was that the exercise had turned out to be a damp squib." He also added that the budget had "no new strategy" to revive "private investment".Taking a jibe at Modi government, he said, "The most important positive was that the government seemed chastened by the debacle of demonetisation and had not done anything reckless or disruptive in the budget."Speaking of BJP and Narendra Modi's promises during the run up to 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Chidambaram said: "The most vocal demand of the people was jobs... NDA promised to generate 2 crore jobs... but so far it has created only 1.5 lakh jobs in 2015-16."