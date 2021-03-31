Chathannur Candidate List: Key Contests in Chathannur Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Chathannur Assembly constituency in Kollam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Chathannur seat is part of the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections G.S.Jayalal of CPI won from this seat beating B B Gopakumar of BJP by a margin of 34,407 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections G.S.Jayalal of CPI won from this this constituency defeating Adv: Bindu Krishna of INC by a margin of 12,589 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kollam Parliamentary constituency RSP was ahead in the Chathannur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Chathannoor constituency are: G. S. Jayalal of CPI, Peethambara Kurup of CONG, B. B. Gopakumar of BJP