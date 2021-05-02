Chathannur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Chathannur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

126. Chathannur (चैतनूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Kollam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Chathannur is part of 18. Kollam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.65%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.77%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,84,661 eligible electors, of which 85,898 were male, 98,760 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chathannur in 2021 is 1150.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,79,928 eligible electors, of which 82,887 were male, 97,041 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,60,775 eligible electors, of which 72,376 were male, 88,312 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chathannur in 2016 was 987. In 2011, there were 669.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, G.S.Jayalal of CPI won in this seat by defeating B B Gopakumar of BJP by a margin of 34,407 votes which was 25.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 50.76% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, G.S.Jayalal of CPI won in this seat defeating Adv: Bindu Krishna of INC by a margin of 12,589 votes which was 11.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 52.66% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RSP got the most votes in 126. Chathannur Assembly segment of Kollam Lok Sabha constituency. RSP won the Kollam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and RSP won the Kollam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Chathannur are: B B Gopakumar (BJP), G S Jayalal (CPI), N Peethambarakurup (INC), Sunu Bhaskaran (BSP), Shanmughan Paravur (ADHRMP), Varinjam Rajeev (IND), Sethu (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.47%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.03%, while it was 71.13% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 126. Chathannur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 145. In 2011 there were 136 polling stations.

EXTENT:

126. Chathannur constituency comprises of the following areas of Kollam district of Kerala: Paravoor Municipality and Adichanalloor, Chathannoor, Kalluvathukkal and Poothakkulam Panchayats in Kollam Taluk and Pooyappally Panchayat in Kottarakkara Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kollam.

The total area covered by Chathannur is 147 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chathannur is: 8°50’35.5"N 76°43’26.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Chathannur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here