English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chatra Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chatra (चतरा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chatra (चतरा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
4. Chatra is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.23% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 19.41%. The estimated literacy level of Chatra is 59.78%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sunil Kumar Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,78,026 votes which was 24.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.50% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 20 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Inder Singh Namdhari of IND emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 16,178 votes which was 3.41% of the total votes polled. IND had a vote share of 22.86% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.32% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.68% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chatra was: Sunil Kumar Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,96,501 men, 6,16,060 women and 1 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chatra Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Chatra is: 24.1067 84.8617
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चतरा, झारखंड (Hindi); ছত্রা, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); चतरा, झारखंड (Marathi); છત્રા, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); சத்ரா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఛత్రా, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಚತ್ರಾ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ചത്ര, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Inder Singh Namdhari of IND emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 16,178 votes which was 3.41% of the total votes polled. IND had a vote share of 22.86% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
Chatra Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Shaukat Ali
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Rajendra Sahu
IND
--
--
Rameshi Ram
IND
--
--
Yogendra Yadav
INC
--
--
Manoj Kumar Yadav
BJP
--
--
Sunil Kumar Singh
BHSP
--
--
Ramanand Das
ABHM
--
--
Sagar Ram
JPP
--
--
Pankaj Ranjan
PJP(S)
--
--
Ashutosh Kumar
RJD
--
--
Subhash Prasad Yadav
IND
--
--
Manoj Kumar Pandey
IND
--
--
Bhagalpuri Yadav
IND
--
--
Jaidula Ansari
IND
--
--
Duleshwar Saw
IND
--
--
Arun Kumar Yadav
IND
--
--
Ayub Khan
IND
--
--
Abdul Rajak Ansari
IND
--
--
Dhananjay Kumar
IND
--
--
Nandlal Prasad
BSP
--
--
Nageshwar Ganjhu
IND
--
--
Bagendra Ram
IND
--
--
Pramod Toppo
IND
--
--
Pawan Kumar
IND
--
--
Nandlal Prasad Keshri
CPI
--
--
Arjun Kumar
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.32% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.68% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chatra was: Sunil Kumar Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,96,501 men, 6,16,060 women and 1 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chatra Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Chatra is: 24.1067 84.8617
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चतरा, झारखंड (Hindi); ছত্রা, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); चतरा, झारखंड (Marathi); છત્રા, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); சத்ரா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఛత్రా, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಚತ್ರಾ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ചത്ര, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results