Chattisgarh Congress Leaders Stage Dharna Against Assault on MPs in Rajya Sabha

Chattisgarh Ministers and Congress officials, including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on a silent dharna under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The Congress is irked by the ruckus in the Rajya Sabha after the Insurance Bill and a scuffle with the MPs from the marshals.

Alleging assault on women MPs of Chhattisgarh, Congress today staged a silent protest at Gandhi Maidan in Raipur. In the midst of rain, CM Baghel himself sat on a silent dharna for an entire hour, during which Minister Ravindra Choubey accused the BJP government of hooliganism.

Congress officials and workers had reached Gandhi Maidan in Raipur even before 5 pm. All senior leaders including the Chief Minister sat here by putting a stage under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Congress officials and workers had brought placards in their hands.

Slogans on women MPs being beaten up, tribal women not bearing insults were raised. Inaugurating the protest, the state’s Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Ravindra Choubey said, “BJP at the center is doing rowdyism. The BJP has murdered democracy by misbehaving with the women MPs of Chhattisgarh Congress. Chhattisgarh Congress will not tolerate this.”

The silent demonstration started at exactly 5.15 pm when rains also started and went on for an hour. Even then, Congress State President Mohan Markam, Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar, Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey, School Education Minister Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam, Urban Administration Minister Dr. Shiv Dahria, PHE Minister Guru Rudra Kumar, MLA Dhanendra Sahu, Amitesh Shukla, Parliamentary Secretary Vikas Upadhyay, MPs Phulodevi Netam and Chhaya Verma joined the protest.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, State President of Mahila Congress and Rajya Sabha MP Phoolodevi Netam wept while telling the incident of assault and scuffle with her yesterday.

MP Chhaya Verma also had shed tears and, along with Netam, said that the BJP government conspired the incident of misbehaviour with the MPs of the opposition.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here