Chavara Candidate List: Key Contests in Chavara Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Chavara Assembly constituency in Kollam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Chavara seat is part of the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections N.Vijayan Pillai of CMPKSC won from this seat beating Shibu Babyjohn of RSP by a margin of 6,189 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Shibu Baby John of KRSP won from this this constituency defeating N.K.Premachandran of RSP by a margin of 6,061 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kollam Parliamentary constituency RSP was ahead in the Chavara Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls RSP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Chavara constituency are: Sujith Vijayan of Ind., Shibu Baby John of RSP, Vivek Gopan of BJP