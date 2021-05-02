Chavara Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Chavara Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

117. Chavara (चावरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Kollam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Chavara is part of 18. Kollam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.19%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.77%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,81,640 eligible electors, of which 88,434 were male, 93,205 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chavara in 2021 is 1054.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,75,916 eligible electors, of which 85,454 were male, 90,462 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,59,664 eligible electors, of which 76,784 were male, 82,871 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chavara in 2016 was 636. In 2011, there were 395.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, N.Vijayan Pillai of CMPKSC won in this seat by defeating Shibu Babyjohn of RSP by a margin of 6,189 votes which was 4.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CMPKSC had a vote share of 46.8% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Shibu Baby John of KRSP won in this seat defeating N.K.Premachandran of RSP by a margin of 6,061 votes which was 4.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KRSP had a vote share of 51.16% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RSP got the most votes in 117. Chavara Assembly segment of Kollam Lok Sabha constituency. RSP won the Kollam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RSP got the most votes this Assembly segment and RSP won the Kollam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Chavara are: Vivek Gopan (BJP), Shibu Baby John (RSPA), Johnson Kandachira (IND), Viji Ratheesh (IND), Dr Sujith Vijayanpillai (IND), Sujithmon (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.2%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.56%, while it was 79.59% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 117. Chavara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 140. In 2011 there were 134 polling stations.

EXTENT:

117. Chavara constituency comprises of the following areas of Kollam district of Kerala: Wards No.1 to 5 & 49, 50 of Kollam (M. Corporation) in Kollam Taluk and Chavara, Neendakara, Panmana, Thekkumbhagom and Thevalakkara Panchayats in Karunagappally Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kollam.

The total area covered by Chavara is 80 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chavara is: 8°58’42.6"N 76°33’21.6"E.

