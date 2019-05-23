Chayang Tajo Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Chayang Tajo Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota JD(U) -- -- Hayeng Mangfi BJP -- -- Laching Kacha Yangfo INC -- -- Joro Doka

9. Chayang Tajo is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in East Kameng district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 11,850 voters of which 5,528 are male and 6,322 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Chayang Tajo, recorded a voter turnout of 81.72%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 89.63% and in 2009, 83.44% of Chayang Tajo's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Karya Bagang of INC won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 415 votes which was 4.67% of the total votes polled. Karya Bagang polled a total of 8,884 (52.44%) votes.AITC's Karya Bagang won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 342 (4.88%) votes. Karya Bagang polled 7,006 which was 52.44% of the total votes polled.Chayang Tajo went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: चयांग ताजो (Hindi), চায়াং তাজো (Bangla), சயங் தாஜோ (Tamil), and చయాంగ్ టాజో (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).