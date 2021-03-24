politics

News18» News»Politics»Chaygaon Candidate List: Key Contests in Chaygaon Assembly Constituency of Assam
Chaygaon Candidate List: Key Contests in Chaygaon Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Chaygaon constituency are: Kamala Kanta Kalita of AGP, Rekibuddun Ahmed of CONG, Debojit Adhikari of AJP

Chaygaon Assembly constituency in Kamrup district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Chaygaon seat is part of the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Rekibuddin Ahmed of INC won from this seat beating Dr. Kamala Kanta Kalita of AGP by a margin of 7,821 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Rekibuddin Ahmed of INC won from this this constituency defeating Dr. Kamala Kalita of AGP by a margin of 15,593 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Gauhati Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Chaygaon Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 24, 2021, 15:53 IST