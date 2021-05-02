Chaygaon Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

49. Chaygaon (चयगाँव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Kamrup district of Assam. It shares a border with Meghalaya (West Khasi Hills, Ribhoi Districts). Chaygaon is part of 7. Gauhati Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.81%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,92,597 eligible electors, of which 96,743 were male, 95,851 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chaygaon in 2021 is 991.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,60,287 eligible electors, of which 82,120 were male, 78,167 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,40,137 eligible electors, of which 71,005 were male, 69,132 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chaygaon in 2016 was 104. In 2011, there were 82.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Rekibuddin Ahmed of INC won in this seat by defeating Dr. Kamala Kanta Kalita of AGP by a margin of 7,821 votes which was 5.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.66% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rekibuddin Ahmed of INC won in this seat defeating Dr. Kamala Kalita of AGP by a margin of 15,593 votes which was 13.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 54.4% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 49. Chaygaon Assembly segment of Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Gauhati Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gauhati Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Chaygaon are: Dr Kamala Kanta Kalita (AGP), Rekibuddin Ahmed (INC), Debajit Adhikari (AJP), Nurul Islam (RLSP), Shyamal Dutta (BGP), Azmal Hoque (IND), Noimuddin Ahmed (IND), Dr Faruk Ahmed Bhuyan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.42%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 90.73%, while it was 84.35% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 49. Chaygaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 198. In 2011 there were 193 polling stations.

EXTENT:

49. Chaygaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Kamrup district of Assam: Chaygaon thana (excluding Dakhin Sarubongsor mouza) and Bongaon mouza in Boko thana in Gauhati sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Kamrup.

The total area covered by Chaygaon is 694 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chaygaon is: 25°54’04.7"N 91°17’43.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Chaygaon results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam