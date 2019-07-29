English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Che Guevara's Daughter Aleida Calls on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
In Kerala, her father has a huge following among the Communist Party of India-Marxist cadre, especially its youth and student organisations.
Aleida Guevara with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (image:Facebook/Pinarayi Vijayan)
Thiruvananthapuram: Aleida Guevara, daughter of legendary Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara, on Monday called on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his official residence here.
Aleida had earlier arrived in Delhi and then late on Sunday reached here.
Later in the day she will be meeting a string of CPI-M state Minister's and also visit the state party headquarters.
She will be attending a couple of programmes here as the chief guest including one on August 1, in Kannur -- the bastion of the CPI-M.
The next day she will be in Kochi.
