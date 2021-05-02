Chelakkara Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Chelakkara Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

61. Chelakkara (चेलक्करा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Thrissur district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Chelakkara is part of 9. Alathur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.23%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.32%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,98,086 eligible electors, of which 95,792 were male, 1,02,294 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chelakkara in 2021 is 1068.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,90,919 eligible electors, of which 91,440 were male, 99,479 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,73,746 eligible electors, of which 82,773 were male, 90,973 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chelakkara in 2016 was 502. In 2011, there were 394.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, U R Pradeep of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Thulasi of INC by a margin of 10,200 votes which was 6.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 44.81% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.Radhakrishnan of CPIM won in this seat defeating K.B.Sasikumar of INC by a margin of 24,676 votes which was 18.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 55.42% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 61. Chelakkara Assembly segment of Alathur Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Alathur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Alathur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Chelakkara are: K Radhakrishnan (CPIM), C C Sreekumar (INC), Shajumon Vattekkad (BJP), Chandran Thiyyath (SDPOI)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.01%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.21%, while it was 76.52% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 61. Chelakkara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 152. In 2011 there were 147 polling stations.

EXTENT:

61. Chelakkara constituency comprises of the following areas of Thrissur district of Kerala: Chelakkara, Desamangalam, Kondazhy, Mullurkkara, Panjal, Pazhayannur, Thiruvilwamala, Vallatholenagar and Varavoor Panchayats in Thalappilly Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Thrissur.

The total area covered by Chelakkara is 370 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chelakkara is: 10°41’44.9"N 76°20’15.7"E.

