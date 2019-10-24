Chembur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (चेंबुर): Chandrakant Damodar Handore of INC Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

173. Chembur (चेंबुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.72% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.62%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,53,317 eligible electors, of which 1,34,035 were male, 1,19,279 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 54 service voters had also registered to vote.

Chembur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Satish Nana Sonawane VBA -- -- Rajendra Jagannath Mahulkar AAP(P) -- -- Sukesh Zhangiri Singh AMPI -- -- Tatoba Pandurang Zende NOTA -- -- Nota SS -- -- Prakash Vaikunth Phaterpekar IND -- -- Navnath Jaysing Navale IND -- -- Dhananjay Shankar Kolkar INC -- -- Chandrakant Damodar Handore LEADING PWPI -- -- Kanhyalal Rajaram Gupta MNS -- -- Karna Bala Dunbale BSP -- -- Madhu Rama More SP -- -- Anita Kiran Patole

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,79,585 eligible electors, of which 1,50,331 were male, 1,29,252 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 54 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,52,142.

Chembur has an elector sex ratio of 889.91.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Prakash Vaikunth Phaterpekar of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 10027 votes which was 7.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 33.99% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Chandrakant Damodhar Handore of INC won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 17966 votes which was 14.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.42% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 173. Chembur Assembly segment of Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai South-Central Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 52.08%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 49.89%, while it was 48.97 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 2.19%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 285 polling stations in 173. Chembur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 285.

Extent: 173. Chembur constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 2180, Ward No. 2179 (Part) - E.B. No. 87 to 507, 601 to 611, 617, 691 to 694, Ward No. 1977(Part) - E.B. No. 87, 88, 265, 266, 272, 273, 277 to 288 & 290.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Chembur is: 19.0324 72.8982.

