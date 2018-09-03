The Congress’s celebrations in Karnataka were marred on Monday when 10 people were admitted to a hospital after acid was thrown at the victory procession of party candidate Inayatullah Khan.The incident took place on Barline Road in Tumkur’s 16th ward when Khan’s supporters were celebrating his win in the municipal elections.Police said someone from the crowd sprayed a liquid on the supporters, which led to skin irritation and allergy complaints. They were then moved to a hospital and are said to have suffered minor injuries.Talking about the incident, Tumkuru superintendent of police Divya V Gopinath said the chemical may have been a low-intensity acid such as a bathroom cleaner. “When the Congress candidate won the election on Monday, his supporters took out a victory procession. Someone within the crowd sprayed some liquid on the people after which few people felt little allergic and were taken to hospital. All the 10 people had minor injuries. We are investigating the case but so far, nobody has been arrested nor a complaint lodged,” the SP said.Police suspect the incident to be a handiwork of Khan's rival, whose name they did not disclose.The results for the Urban Local Body (ULBs) elections were declared in Karnataka on Monday with the Congress winning or leading in 982 wards, the BJP in 927 and the JD(S) in 375. A total of 2,664 wards had gone to the polls in 105 ULBs, while election to nine civic bodies will be held later.