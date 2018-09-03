English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total105/105
BJP28
INC32
JDS12
OTH33
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC0
JDS0
OTH2
City Council
total29/29
BJP9
INC5
JDS2
OTH13
Town Council
total53/53
BJP11
INC20
JDS8
OTH14
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP7
INC7
JDS2
OTH4
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Karnataka Local Body Election Results: Chemical Sprayed at Congress Candidate's Victory Rally in Karnataka, 10 Injured
Police said someone from the crowd sprayed a liquid on the supporters, which led to skin irritation and allergy complaints.
The injured being treated in Tumkur on Monday. (Twitter)
Tumkur: The Congress’s celebrations in Karnataka were marred on Monday when 10 people were admitted to a hospital after acid was thrown at the victory procession of party candidate Inayatullah Khan.
The incident took place on Barline Road in Tumkur’s 16th ward when Khan’s supporters were celebrating his win in the municipal elections.
Police said someone from the crowd sprayed a liquid on the supporters, which led to skin irritation and allergy complaints. They were then moved to a hospital and are said to have suffered minor injuries.
Talking about the incident, Tumkuru superintendent of police Divya V Gopinath said the chemical may have been a low-intensity acid such as a bathroom cleaner. “When the Congress candidate won the election on Monday, his supporters took out a victory procession. Someone within the crowd sprayed some liquid on the people after which few people felt little allergic and were taken to hospital. All the 10 people had minor injuries. We are investigating the case but so far, nobody has been arrested nor a complaint lodged,” the SP said.
Police suspect the incident to be a handiwork of Khan's rival, whose name they did not disclose.
The results for the Urban Local Body (ULBs) elections were declared in Karnataka on Monday with the Congress winning or leading in 982 wards, the BJP in 927 and the JD(S) in 375. A total of 2,664 wards had gone to the polls in 105 ULBs, while election to nine civic bodies will be held later.
