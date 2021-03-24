Chenga Candidate List: Key Contests in Chenga Assembly Constituency of Assam

Chenga Assembly constituency in Barpeta district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Chenga seat is part of the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Sukur Ali Ahmed of INC won from this seat beating Monowara Khatun of AIUDF by a margin of 23,357 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Sukur Ali Ahmed of INC won from this this constituency defeating Liakat Ali Khan of AGP by a margin of 12,482 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Barpeta Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Chenga Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls AIUDF led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Chenga constituency are: Rabiul Hussain of AGP, Sukur Ali Ahmed of CONG, Giyajuddin Ahmed of AJP