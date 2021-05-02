Chenga Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

47. Chenga (चेंगा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Barpeta district of Assam. It shares a border with . Chenga is part of 6. Barpeta Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.03%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,45,053 eligible electors, of which 75,102 were male, 69,946 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chenga in 2021 is 931.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,22,662 eligible electors, of which 64,395 were male, 58,267 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,05,482 eligible electors, of which 55,674 were male, 49,808 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chenga in 2016 was 143. In 2011, there were 114.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Sukur Ali Ahmed of INC won in this seat by defeating Monowara Khatun of AIUDF by a margin of 23,357 votes which was 21.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.25% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sukur Ali Ahmed of INC won in this seat defeating Liakat Ali Khan of AGP by a margin of 12,482 votes which was 14.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.06% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 47. Chenga Assembly segment of Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency. AIUDF won the Barpeta Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIUDF got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Barpeta Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Chenga are: Abdul Goni (TMC), Ashraful Hussain (AIUDF), Rabiul Hussain (AGP), Sukur Ali Ahmed (INC), Gias Uddin Ahmed (AJP), Jashim Khan (VPI), Sekh Nurul Alam (RPIA), Rupdhan Ahmed (BMP), Abul Hashem (IND), Abdur Rahim Ali (IND), Nurul Amin (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.97%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 89.54%, while it was 83.16% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 47. Chenga constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 152. In 2011 there were 150 polling stations.

EXTENT:

47. Chenga constituency comprises of the following areas of Barpeta district of Assam: Tarabari thana and Nowgaon mouza in Barpeta thana in Barpeta sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Barpeta.

The total area covered by Chenga is 380 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chenga is: 26°13’51.6"N 91°06’23.4"E.

