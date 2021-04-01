Chengalpattu Candidate List: Key Contests in Chengalpattu Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Chengalpattu Assembly constituency in KANCHEEPURAM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Chengalpattu seat is part of the Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Varalakshmi.M of DMK won from this seat beating Kamalakkannan.R of ADMK by a margin of 26,292 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections D. Murugesan of DMDK won from this this constituency defeating V. G. Rangasamy of PMK by a margin of 291 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kancheepuram Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Chengalpattu Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Chengalpattu constituency are: M. Gajendran of AIADMK, M. Varalakshmi of DMK, Dr. A. Sathishkumar of AMMK, M. Muthtamilselvan of IJK, Sanjeevinathan of NTK