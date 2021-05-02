Chengalpattu Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

32. Chengalpattu (चेंगलपट्टू), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Chengalpattu is part of 6. Kancheepuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.29%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.29%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 4,28,379 eligible electors, of which 2,10,518 were male, 2,17,806 female and 55 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chengalpattu in 2021 is 1035.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 3,71,109 eligible electors, of which 1,83,279 were male, 1,87,787 female and 43 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,52,356 eligible electors, of which 1,27,482 were male, 1,24,874 female and 53 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chengalpattu in 2016 was 51. In 2011, there were 54.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Varalakshmi.M of DMK won in this seat by defeating Kamalakkannan.R of AIADMK by a margin of 26,292 votes which was 10.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 45.11% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, D. Murugesan of DMDK won in this seat defeating V. G. Rangasamy of PMK by a margin of 291 votes which was 0.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 44.58% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 32. Chengalpattu Assembly segment of Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Kancheepuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Kancheepuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 18 contestants and there were 16 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Chengalpattu are: Gajendran M (AIADMK), Varalakshmi M (DMK), Eraniappan S (CPIMLL), Sanjeevinathan K (NTK), Sathishkumar A (AMMK), Saravanan D (AIJMK), Dillibabu S (TSPA), Muthamilselvan S (IJK), Vasumathi G (AMAK), Gopalakrishnan N (IND), Seethalakshm (IND), Rajagopal G (IND), Veeradoss E (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.54%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 67.31%, while it was 74.08% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 32. Chengalpattu constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 414. In 2011 there were 281 polling stations.

EXTENT:

32. Chengalpattu constituency comprises of the following areas of Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu: Chengalpattu Taluk (Part) Mannivakkam, Nedungundram, Puthur, Kolapakkam, Unamancheri, Rattinamangalam, Vengadamangalam, Nallambakkam, Arungal, Karanaipuducheri, Gudalore R.F, Kayarambedu, Perumathunallur, Keerappakkam, Murugamangalam, Kumizhi, Othivakkam, Kannivakkam, Pandur, Appur R.F, Senthamangalam, Appur, Kalvoy, Hasthinapuram, Karunilam, Karambur, Kolathur, Dasarikunnathur, Guruvanmedu, Melmanapakkam, Palur, Villiambakkam, Sasthirambakkam, Vembakkam, Venkatapuram, Chettipunyam, Kachadimangalam, Kondamangalam, Anjur, Thenmelpakkam, Veerapuram, Paranur, Paranur R.F, Kanthalur, Athur, Pulipakkam, Rajakulipettai, Hanumanthai, Kunnavakkam, Echankaranai, Pattaravakkam, Senneri, Thenur, Ammanambakkam (Guduvanchery firka), Porunthavakkam, Vallam, Pazhaveli, Ozhalur, and Ammanambakkam ( Chengalpattu firka) villages. Melamaiyur (CT), Alapakkam (CT), Vandalur (CT) and Urapakkam (CT), Nandivaram-Guduvancheri (TP), Maraimalainagar (TP), Singaperumalkoil (CT) and Chengalpattu (M).. It shares an inter-state border with Kancheepuram.

The total area covered by Chengalpattu is 341 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chengalpattu is: 12°46’38.3"N 80°01’37.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Chengalpattu results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam