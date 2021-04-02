Chengam Candidate List: Key Contests in Chengam Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Chengam Assembly constituency in TIRUVANNAMALAI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Chengam seat is part of the Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Giri .M.P of DMK won from this seat beating Dinagaran. M of ADMK by a margin of 12,691 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Suresh@Sureshkumar.T of DMDK won from this this constituency defeating Selvaperunthagai.K of INC by a margin of 11,497 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Tiruvannamalai Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Chengam Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Chengam constituency are: M. S. Nainakannu of AIADMK, M. P. Giri of DMK, S. Anbu of DMDK, S. Suganraj of IJK, Vennila of NTK