Chengam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Chengam Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

62. Chengam (चंगम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Chengam is part of 11. Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.75%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.72%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,74,963 eligible electors, of which 1,36,247 were male, 1,38,714 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chengam in 2021 is 1018.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,50,015 eligible electors, of which 1,25,160 were male, 1,24,853 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,656 eligible electors, of which 1,07,054 were male, 1,04,602 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chengam in 2016 was 201. In 2011, there were 236.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Giri .M.P of DMK won in this seat by defeating Dinagaran. M of AIADMK by a margin of 12,691 votes which was 6.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 45.6% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Suresh@Sureshkumar.T of DMDK won in this seat defeating Selvaperunthagai.K of INC by a margin of 11,497 votes which was 6.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 46.95% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 62. Chengam Assembly segment of Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tiruvannamalai Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Tiruvannamalai Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Chengam are: Anbu S (DMDK), Giri M P (DMK), Shanmugam G (BSP), Nainakannu M S (AIADMK), Suganraj S (IJK), Baskar S (NGPP), Vennila S (NTK), Arunkumar M (IND), Anbazhagan P G (IND), Sharma S (IND), Sivakumar J (IND), Sivaprakash K (IND), Selvaraji V (IND), Dhinakaran H (IND), Vijayachandran G (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.66%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.2%, while it was 84.27% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 62. Chengam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 308. In 2011 there were 247 polling stations.

EXTENT:

62. Chengam constituency comprises of the following areas of Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu: Chengam Taluk (Part) Kuppanatham, Paramanandal, Theethandapattu, Valayempattu, Pudupattu, Alaputhur, Quilam, Anvarabath, Se.Nachipattu, Kayampattu, Chennasamudram, Pakkiripalayam, Arasankanni, Melchengam, Melchengam RF, Andanur, Melpulidiyur, Perumpattam, Manmalai, Kariyamangalam, Pinjur, Vedankuppam, Melpallipattu, Melvanakkambadi, Anandavadi RF, Anandavadi, Kattamaduvu, Naradapattu, Melravandavadi, Karimalaipadi, Andipatti, Thambunaickenpatti, Manandipatti, Porasapattu, Thalayuthu, Arattavadi, Ariyakunju, Sorppanandal, Melpennathur, Uchimalaikuppam, Vinnavanur, Pachal, Nallur, Kannakurukkai, Chinnakolapadi, Paliyapattu, Aswanagasurunai, Periakolapadi, Beemanandal, Melkaripur, Kolundampattu, Sathanur, Sathanur Dam, Neepathurai, Vellalampatti, Elangunni, Kurumapatti, Kalladavi, Manikkal, Puliyampatti, Karungalipadipatti, Veppurchekkadi, Veeranam, Tharadapattu, Kanakkandal, Nedungavadi, Agaram (se), Perumbakkam, Seranthangal, Kilvanakkambadi, Thandarampattu, Keelravandavandi, Olagalapadi, Keelamanjanoor, Melamanjanoor, T. Velur, Se.Andapattu, Thanipadi, Chinniyampettai, Reddiapalayam, Malaiyanurchekkadi, Kilpachar, Melpachar, Mothakkal, Melmuthanur, Athipadi, Pudurchekkadi, Jambodai, Bondai, Narayanakuppam, Appunaickanpalayam, Thiruvidathanur, Edathanur, Thenmudiyanur, Agarampallipattu, Allappanur, Royandapuram, Puthurchekkadi, Beemarapatti, Melmalachi, Akkarapatti, Semmampatti, Perunkolathur, Thondamanur, Sadakuppam, Unnamalaipalayam, Valavachanur, Kottaiyur, Palamarathur, Vannankuttai, Bandirev, Padapanjamarathur, Melsilambadi, Kilthatiyapattu, Melthathiyapattu, Puliyur, Urgoundanur, Kilaiyur, Erukampattu, Nellivoy, Athipattu, Perumuttam, Kallathur, Melpattu, Chinnakilpattu and Kilpattu villages. Chengam (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Tiruvannamalai.

The total area covered by Chengam is 1361 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chengam is: 12°10’46.6"N 78°49’38.6"E.

