Chengannur Candidate List: Key Contests in Chengannur Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Chengannur Assembly constituency in Alappuzha district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Chengannur seat is part of the Mavelikkara Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Adv.K.K.Ramachandran Nair of CPM won from this seat beating P.C.Vishnunath of INC by a margin of 7,983 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections P.C.Vishnunath of INC won from this this constituency defeating Adv.C.S.Sujatha of CPM by a margin of 12,500 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Mavelikkara Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Chengannur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Chengannur constituency are: Saji Cheriyan of CPI(M), M. Murali of CONG, M. V. Gopakumar of BJP