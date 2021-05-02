Chengannur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Chengannur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

110. Chengannur (चेंगान्नूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Alappuzha district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Chengannur is part of 16. Mavelikkara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.42%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 96.26%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,06,858 eligible electors, of which 96,973 were male, 1,09,884 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chengannur in 2021 is 1133.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,97,372 eligible electors, of which 91,708 were male, 1,05,664 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,76,873 eligible electors, of which 80,958 were male, 95,917 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chengannur in 2016 was 1,879. In 2011, there were 1,263.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Adv.K.K.Ramachandran Nair of CPIM won in this seat by defeating P.C.Vishnunath of INC by a margin of 7,983 votes which was 5.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 36.34% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, P.C.Vishnunath of INC won in this seat defeating Adv.C.S.Sujatha of CPIM by a margin of 12,500 votes which was 9.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.98% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 110. Chengannur Assembly segment of Mavelikkara Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Mavelikkara Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Mavelikkara Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Chengannur are: M V Gopakumar (BJP), Murali (INC), Shaji T George (BSP), Saji Cherian (CPIM), Gopinathan (SUCOIC), Melvin K Mathew (DSJP), Poulose (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 69.11%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73.74%, while it was 70.88% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 110. Chengannur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 154. In 2011 there were 154 polling stations.

EXTENT:

110. Chengannur constituency comprises of the following areas of Alappuzha district of Kerala: Chengannur Municipality and Ala, Budhanoor, Cheriyanad, Mannar, Mulakuzha, Pandanad, Puliyoor, Thiruvanvandoor, Venmony Panchayats in Chengannur Taluk and Chennithala– Thriperumthura Panchayats in Mavelikkara Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Alappuzha.

The total area covered by Chengannur is 170 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chengannur is: 9°17’38.8"N 76°35’07.8"E.

