1-min read

Chengannur Election Result Live: CPM's Saji Cherian Wins By Over 20,000 Votes

Chengannur is one of the 140 Assembly seats in Kerala. Full list of contesting candidates and live results of the 2018 Chengannur by-election.

News18.com

Updated:May 31, 2018, 1:57 PM IST
CPI(M) has emerged victorious in Chengannur by-elections in Kerala on Thursday. CPI(M) candidate Saji Cherian won by over 20,000 votes.

While the CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front, Congress led United Democratic Front and the BJP went all out, it is the CPI(M) that stands at 67,303 votes, followed by Congress at 46,347 and BJP trailing at 35,270.

RESULTS 2018

Party Votes Polled CANDIDATE NAME Status
INC 46347 D VijayakumarLost
BJP 35270 P S Sreedharan PillaiLost
CPM 67303 Saji CheriyanWon
RLD -- Jiji PunthalaLost
SUCIC -- Madhu ChengannurLost
AAP -- Rajeev PallathuLost
API -- Subhash NagaLost
IND -- Aji M ChalakeriLost
IND -- Unni KarthikeyanLost
IND -- M C JayalalLost
IND -- Murali NagaLost
IND -- Mohanan AcharyLost
IND -- Sivaprasad Gandhi K MLost
IND -- Sreedharan PillaiLost
IND -- A K ShajiLost
IND -- Somanatha Warrier T KLost
IND -- Swami Sukhakash SaraswathyLost

Chengannur is located in the Alappuzha district of the state. The first elections in this seat was held back in 1957. Check the table below for the list of contesting candidates and live results of the 2018 Chengannur by-election.

By-election in Chengannur was necessitated because of the death of CPI(M) MLA KK Ramchandran Nair. Chengannur is part of Mavelikara Parliamentary constituency.

In the 15 Assembly elections held for this seat, Congress has won it six times, including 5-times in a row and CPI(M) has won it four times.

Voting for the seat took place on May 28, 2018 and counting/results on May 31, 2018.

Bypolls in this Central Kerala constituency is keenly watched by the ruling LDF, opposition UDF and NDA as its outcome is crucial to all three as the Lok Sabha elections are hardly a year away. It is rare to see a tough triangular fight among LDF, UDF and NDA in Kerala, which is known for its decades-long bipolar politics.

Winning the seat is significant for the Congress also as it is an opportunity for them to wrest its traditional constituency back from arch rival CPI(M).

While CPI(M)'s Saji Cheriyan, the party's Alappuzha district secretary, is the candidate of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress leader D Vijayakumar is the United Democratic Front (UDF) nominee. Former BJP president P S Sreedharan Pillai is testing his luck once again from the constituency.



