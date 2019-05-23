English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chennai Central Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chennai Central (சென்னை) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chennai Central (சென்னை) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
4. Chennai Central is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Chennai region of Tamil Nadu in South India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.84% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.29%. The estimated literacy level of Chennai Central is 90.75%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Vijaya Kumar S R of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating the DMK candidate by a margin of 45,841 votes which was 5.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 40.90% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 20 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Dayanidhi Maran of DMK emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the ADMK candidate by a margin of 33,454 votes which was 5.48% of the total votes polled. DMK had a vote share of 46.79% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 37 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.39% and in 2009, the constituency registered 61.04% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chennai Central was: Vijayakumar S R (AIADMK) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,65,282 men, 6,62,504 women and 252 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chennai Central Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Chennai Central is: 13.0824 80.2751
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चेन्नई मध्य, तमिलनाडु (Hindi); চেন্নাই মধ্য, তামিলনাড়ু (Bengali); चेन्नई मध्य, तामिळनाडू (Marathi); ચેન્નઇ મધ્ય, તામિલનાડુ (Gujarati); சென்னை , தமிழ்நாடு (Tamil); చెన్నై మధ్య, తమిళనాడు (Telugu); ಚೆನ್ನೈ ಕೇಂದ್ರ, ತಮಿಳು ನಾಡು (Kannada); ചെന്നൈ സെൻട്രൽ, തമിഴ് നാട് (Malayalam).
In 2009, Dayanidhi Maran of DMK emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the ADMK candidate by a margin of 33,454 votes which was 5.48% of the total votes polled. DMK had a vote share of 46.79% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 37 contestants in 2009.
Chennai Central Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Ravichandran . M
MNM
--
--
Kameela Nasser
IND
--
--
Raj Ramchand
IND
--
--
Madhana Gopal . T
IND
--
--
Pushparaj. J. L.
IND
--
--
Prabakaran . K. M.
IND
--
--
Prabhakaran. N.
IND
--
--
Vaithiyanathan .R
NOTA
--
--
Nota
PMK
--
--
Sam Paul. S.R.
DMSK
--
--
Suresh Babu. D.
TIK
--
--
Sasikumar.S.
PPOI
--
--
Geethalakshmi.V. R.
ACDP
--
--
Karnan.C.S.
NTK
--
--
Dr. Karthikeyan R
IND
--
--
Nasar. K .
IND
--
--
Dhinakaran G
IND
--
--
Raghavan . M .
IND
--
--
Radhakrishnan. V.
SDPI
--
--
Sheik Mohamed @ Dhehlan Baqavi
RPI
--
--
Jitendra Kumar Jain.
AMK
--
--
Najimunnissa
AIVP
--
--
Valarmathi. K.
IND
--
--
Dr. Gunasekar. N.
IND
--
--
Kuppusamy . K.
IND
--
--
Sam Paul
IND
--
--
Tamilarasan. V. V.
IND
--
--
Samuel Paul
BSP
--
--
Parthasarathy.M.
IND
--
--
Govindaraj. L.
IND
--
--
Chandranathan. S.
DMK
--
--
Dayanidhi Maran
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.39% and in 2009, the constituency registered 61.04% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chennai Central was: Vijayakumar S R (AIADMK) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,65,282 men, 6,62,504 women and 252 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chennai Central Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Chennai Central is: 13.0824 80.2751
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चेन्नई मध्य, तमिलनाडु (Hindi); চেন্নাই মধ্য, তামিলনাড়ু (Bengali); चेन्नई मध्य, तामिळनाडू (Marathi); ચેન્નઇ મધ્ય, તામિલનાડુ (Gujarati); சென்னை , தமிழ்நாடு (Tamil); చెన్నై మధ్య, తమిళనాడు (Telugu); ಚೆನ್ನೈ ಕೇಂದ್ರ, ತಮಿಳು ನಾಡು (Kannada); ചെന്നൈ സെൻട്രൽ, തമിഴ് നാട് (Malayalam).
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results