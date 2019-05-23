Chennai North Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Chennai North Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- N.Satheesh Kannan BSP -- -- S.Robert Gnana Sekar NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- L.Raj IND -- -- P.Marimuthu DMSK -- -- M.L.Ravi TIK -- -- Kamesh PPI(S) -- -- L.Praveen Kumar MKK -- -- K.Prabhakaran SUCI -- -- J. Sebastin NTK -- -- Kaliyammal.P IND -- -- S.Prithiviraj IND -- -- A.G.Damodharan IND -- -- P.Santhana Krishnan IND -- -- S.Ganesh IND -- -- R.Arulmurugan MNM -- -- A. G. Mourya IND -- -- V.Saravanan IND -- -- G.Srinivasan DMK -- -- Dr. Kalanidhi Veeraswamy IND -- -- J.Dharanidharan IND -- -- C.Dhanraj IND -- -- S.Selvaraj DMDK -- -- Alagaapuram R.Mohanraj

2. Chennai North is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Chennai region of Tamil Nadu in South India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.49% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.2%. The estimated literacy level of Chennai North is 87.95%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Venkatesh Babu T G of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating the DMK candidate by a margin of 99,704 votes which was 211.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 42.16% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 40 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Elangovan T K S of DMK emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 19,153 votes which was 2.90% of the total votes polled. DMK had a vote share of 42.59% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 29 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.01% and in 2009, the constituency registered 64.91% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chennai North was: T G Venkatesh Babu (AIADMK) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,07,700 men, 7,14,428 women and 264 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Chennai North is: 13.0802 80.2838Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चेन्नई उत्तर, तमिलनाडु (Hindi); চেন্নাই উত্তর, তামিলনাড়ু (Bengali); चेन्नई उत्तर, तामिळनाडू (Marathi); ચેન્નઇ ઉત્તર, તામિલનાડુ (Gujarati); சென்னை வடக்கு, தமிழ்நாடு (Tamil); చెన్నై ఉత్తర, త‌మిళ‌నాడు (Telugu); ಚೆನ್ನೈ ಉತ್ತರ, ತಮಿಳು ನಾಡು (Kannada); ചെന്നൈ നോർത്ത്, തമിഴ് നാട് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)