Highlights From The Southern Region: Crisis Blows Over for AIADMK, OPS Names Palaniswami as CM Pick for 2021 Polls

Incumbent Chief Minister K Palaniswami was named by the AIADMK as the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, ending a brewing crisis triggered by differences between him and his deputy O Panneerselvam over the leadership issue.

Telangana govt to purchase paddy from farmers in villages

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said paddy would be purchased from farmers in full in villages and various government agencies would be sent to rural areas for the purpose in view of the continuing threat of COVID-19.

COVID-19: Dasara festival likely to be confined to Mysuru Palace and Chamundi Hills

As part of checking the spread of COVID-19, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said there is a general view that the Dasara festival should be confined to the Mysuru Palace and Chamundi Hills this year.