English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chennai Railway Station To Be Renamed After MGR, PM Modi Announces At Tamil Nadu Rally
PM Modi, who was addressing a grand rally at Kanchipuram, also said the proposal of planes to and from Tamil Nadu making inflight announcements in Tamil language is being considered.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the rally in Kancheepuram on Wednesday. (Credit: ANI Twitter)
Loading...
Kancheepuram (Tamil Nadu): In his first public rally in Tamil Nadu after the BJP signed a poll pact with the ruling AIADMK, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that the Centre has decided to rename the Chennai Central Railway Station after late chief minister M G Ramachandran.
Acceding to the long-pending demand of the ruling party, Modi said, "We have decided to rename the Chennai Central Station after the great MGR."
Modi, who was addressing a grand rally here, said, "We are also seriously thinking about ensuring that flights to and from Tamil Nadu have inflight announcements in Tamil language."
Modi said he was not bothered about the threats and abuses against him and asserted that he would do whatever was needed to make India strong.
Citing a Congress leader's remarks on 'killing' him, he said, "I am not bothered about threats and abuses. Will do whatever it takes to make India strong."
Lashing out at the opposition, he said they were guided by politics and selfish interests and neither want a strong India nor a strong armed force.
"Modi hatred" was reaching new levels daily, he said and added that "there is a competition on who abuses him the most...some even abuse my lower caste."
Reiterated his "maha-milawat" jibe (adulteration alliance) against the opposition parties, Modi said they should clearly state their plan to take the nation forward.
The Prime Minister said as many as 50 governments were dismissed by former Prime Minsiter Indira Gandhi using Article 356. Even the DMK had become a victim, he said and hit out at the Dravidian party led by M K Stalin, saying "opportunism has prevailed over values".
(With inputs from PTI)
Acceding to the long-pending demand of the ruling party, Modi said, "We have decided to rename the Chennai Central Station after the great MGR."
Modi, who was addressing a grand rally here, said, "We are also seriously thinking about ensuring that flights to and from Tamil Nadu have inflight announcements in Tamil language."
Modi said he was not bothered about the threats and abuses against him and asserted that he would do whatever was needed to make India strong.
Citing a Congress leader's remarks on 'killing' him, he said, "I am not bothered about threats and abuses. Will do whatever it takes to make India strong."
Lashing out at the opposition, he said they were guided by politics and selfish interests and neither want a strong India nor a strong armed force.
"Modi hatred" was reaching new levels daily, he said and added that "there is a competition on who abuses him the most...some even abuse my lower caste."
Reiterated his "maha-milawat" jibe (adulteration alliance) against the opposition parties, Modi said they should clearly state their plan to take the nation forward.
The Prime Minister said as many as 50 governments were dismissed by former Prime Minsiter Indira Gandhi using Article 356. Even the DMK had become a victim, he said and hit out at the Dravidian party led by M K Stalin, saying "opportunism has prevailed over values".
(With inputs from PTI)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
-
Saturday 02 March , 2019
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Saturday 02 March , 2019 'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- News18 Explains: What is GSP And How Will Its Withdrawal Impact India-US Trade?
- F1 Faces Pressure Over Rights Ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix
- Everything You Need to Know About The SPICE-2000 Smart Bombs Used by The IAF in Balakot Strikes: Watch Video
- Will Satellites And Their Imagery Have The Final Say on The Balakot Air Strikes? Here is How it Works
- Vivo V15 Pro Review: This Makes The NEX Pop-Up Camera Innovation Mainstream
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results