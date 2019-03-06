Chennai Railway Station To Be Renamed After MGR, PM Modi Announces At Tamil Nadu Rally

In his first public rally in Tamil Nadu after the BJP signed a poll pact with the ruling AIADMK, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that the Centre has decided to rename the Chennai Central Railway Station after late chief minister M G Ramachandran.Acceding to the long-pending demand of the ruling party, Modi said, "We have decided to rename the Chennai Central Station after the great MGR."Modi, who was addressing a grand rally here, said, "We are also seriously thinking about ensuring that flights to and from Tamil Nadu have inflight announcements in Tamil language."Modi said he was not bothered about the threats and abuses against him and asserted that he would do whatever was needed to make India strong.Citing a Congress leader's remarks on 'killing' him, he said, "I am not bothered about threats and abuses. Will do whatever it takes to make India strong."Lashing out at the opposition, he said they were guided by politics and selfish interests and neither want a strong India nor a strong armed force."Modi hatred" was reaching new levels daily, he said and added that "there is a competition on who abuses him the most...some even abuse my lower caste."Reiterated his "maha-milawat" jibe (adulteration alliance) against the opposition parties, Modi said they should clearly state their plan to take the nation forward.The Prime Minister said as many as 50 governments were dismissed by former Prime Minsiter Indira Gandhi using Article 356. Even the DMK had become a victim, he said and hit out at the Dravidian party led by M K Stalin, saying "opportunism has prevailed over values".(With inputs from PTI)