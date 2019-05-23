Chennai South Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Chennai South Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- M.Radha IND -- -- B.Raji IND -- -- M.Rajeswari Priya IND -- -- Rosi IND -- -- A.Ravichandran IND -- -- Murthy.M AIADMK -- -- Dr.J.Jayavardhan IND -- -- Kupal.G.Devadoss IND -- -- S.Manova IND -- -- J.Janci Rani IND -- -- Farmer K.Jayaraman TIK -- -- Dr.A.Naresh PPOI -- -- K.Murali Krishnan MNM -- -- R.Rangarajan MKK -- -- V.Thirunavukarasu RPI(A) -- -- S.Srinivasan (A) Power Star SUCI -- -- Saikumar.S IND -- -- D.Hariharan NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- G.Devasahayam IND -- -- G.Dhansekaran IND -- -- P.Azhagiri IND -- -- S.Elankumaran IND -- -- R.Ganesan IND -- -- K.Kannan IND -- -- S.Ashok IND -- -- Agni Sriramachandran ICF -- -- R.Johnson DMSK -- -- M.A.Jayakumar NTK -- -- A.J.Sherine IND -- -- B.Karthikeyan DMK -- -- Sumathy (A) Thamizhachi Thangapandian IND -- -- N.Subramani IND -- -- Dr.E.Subaya (A) Esakki Subaya IND -- -- E.Dhanasekaran IND -- -- K.Sudhagar IND -- -- Sibi Chakkaravarthy IND -- -- D.Karthick IND -- -- K.Saravana Perumal IND -- -- I.Chidambara Anantha Raja (A) Icarr Weeoui BSP -- -- Kottur R.Kumar

3. Chennai South is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Chennai region of Tamil Nadu in South India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.54% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.22%. The estimated literacy level of Chennai South is 90.8%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, J Jayavardhan of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating the DMK candidate by a margin of 1,35,575 votes which was 12.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 40.55% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 42 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Rajendran C of AIADMK emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the DMK candidate by a margin of 32,935 votes which was 4.52% of the total votes polled. AIADMK had a vote share of 42.38% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 43 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.44% and in 2009, the constituency registered 62.66% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chennai South was: Jayakumar Jayavardhan (AIADMK) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,01,211 men, 8,94,252 women and 313 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Chennai South is: 13.0802 80.2838Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चेन्नई दक्षिण, तमिलनाडु (Hindi); চেন্নাই দক্ষিণ, তামিলনাড়ু (Bengali); चेन्नई दक्षिण, तामिळनाडू (Marathi); ચેન્નઇ દક્ષિણ, તામિલનાડુ (Gujarati); சென்னை தெற்கு, தமிழ்நாடு (Tamil); చెన్నై దక్షిణ, త‌మిళ‌నాడు (Telugu); ಚೆನ್ನೈ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ, ತಮಿಳು ನಾಡು (Kannada); ചെന്നൈ സൗത്ത്, തമിഴ് നാട് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)