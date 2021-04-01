Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Candidate List: Key Contests in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency in CHENNAI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seat is part of the Chennai central Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections J.Anbazhagan of DMK won from this seat beating A.Noorjahan of ADMK by a margin of 14,164 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Anbazhagan. J of DMK won from this this constituency defeating Thameemun Ansari. M of MAMAK by a margin of 9,203 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chennai central Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency are: A. V. A. Kassali of PMK, Udhayanidhi Stalin of DMK, L. Rajendran of AMMK, Muhammad Ithris of IJK, Jayasimaharaja of NTK